Pulwama: In order to help the women in distress who are facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani, inaugurated Women Police Station at District Police Lines Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Pulwama said that the crime against women is most aggressive violation of human rights and that the victims often experience a sense of emotional numbness that could “result in her taking drastic and fatal decision.”