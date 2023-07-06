SSP Shopian flags off Marathon Road race

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian in the presence of other police officers, enthusiastic students and youth from district Shopian flagged off a Marathon Road race, organised under Civic Action Programme 2023-24.

A statement issued here said that the road race, which aimed to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and unity among the students/youth was flagged off by SSP Shopian Tanushree along with Addl. SP Shopian, DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR Shopian, DySP Keller, wherein more than 150 students from various schools of District Shopian participated.

Expressing her delight at the event, SSP Shopian emphasised the significance of physical fitness in leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle. She emphasised the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in shaping the overall development of students, both academically and personally. The students/participants expressed gratitude to SSP Shopian for gracing the occasion and supporting the event.

During the closing ceremony, prizes were distributed among participants in order to boost their morale. SSP Shopian interacted with the gathering and congratulated the participants. SSP Shopian expressed that Police is committed to providing a safe and secure drug-free atmosphere to the students so that they achieve their dreams.