SSP Srinagar among others awarded with J&K Police Medal for Gallantry

Srinagar: J&K Home Department Wednesday said that over 168 Police personnels would be awarded with J&K Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG) on the occasion of Republic Day.

In an order issued here, Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the award of Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG) and Bar to JKPMG to the following police personnel on the occasion of the Republic Day 2023.”

The list of awardees includes the name of Srinagar city police chief Rakesh Balwal, SP Shopian Tanushree, SP Sopore Shabir Nawab, and SP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani.

Several other Additional SPs and DySPs across J&K would be felicitated on the occasion.