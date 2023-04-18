Start-up Tiffin Aaw distributes free food to patients in hospitals

Srinagar: Tiffin Aaw, a Srinagar based food delivery start-up today said it has been distributing free food to patients and their attendants in several Srinagar hospitals during ongoing Ramadhan after receiving contributions.

In a statement, the founder and owner of Tiffin Aaw, Rayees Ahmad Dar said that they have been distributing free meals since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We have been serving patients and attendants for the last 27 days during Iftari and Sehri. We distribute food in various hospitals like Children Hospital, JVC Bemina and L D Hospital,” Rayees said.

He said that this free meal initiative was all possible because of all those who contributed for it. We only prepare and distribute it but the actual credit goes to those who contribute some money for these needy people and make this possible,” he said.

“We are thankful to them for choosing us because they believe in our food quality. They are not only contributing but also empowering the new start-ups,” he added.