STATE OF EDUCATION | Schools upgraded in 2014 yet to get required manpower, infrastructure

“Though the creation of teaching staff and other facilities were approved by the government, the order has not been implemented so far,” a top official said.

After upgradation, each high school gets a headmaster, masters, and teachers besides a laboratory assistant, a junior assistant, a laboratory bearer, and an orderly.

“Some of these schools were provided the staff but there are some institutions which have not been provided with any staff. Even most of these schools don't have laboratories," the official said.

There are dozens of these schools which are yet to get the required staff, he said.

“That time the upgrading of the schools was done under a centrally-sponsored scheme and did not require cabinet approval,” the official said.

He said that the proposal for upgradation of schools was pushed by then MLAs for their areas.

“The recommendations for upgradation of these schools were given by the concerned MLAs,” the official said.