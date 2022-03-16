STATE OF EDUCATION | Schools upgraded in 2014 yet to get required manpower, infrastructure

Srinagar: The government schools which were upgraded to the next level in 2014 are yet to get the required manpower and infrastructure, defeating the purpose of providing secondary education to the students in these schools.
These government schools were upgraded to Government High Schools under the erstwhile centrally-sponsored scheme Rashtriya Madhiyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).
However, except for changing the signboards of these schools, there has been no intervention by the authorities to fulfill other requirements as per the norms.
“Though the creation of teaching staff and other facilities were approved by the government, the order has not been implemented so far,” a top official said.
After upgradation, each high school gets a headmaster, masters, and teachers besides a laboratory assistant, a junior assistant, a laboratory bearer, and an orderly.
“Some of these schools were provided the staff but there are some institutions which have not been provided with any staff. Even most of these schools don't have laboratories," the official said.
There are dozens of these schools which are yet to get the required staff, he said.
“That time the upgrading of the schools was done under a centrally-sponsored scheme and did not require cabinet approval,” the official said.
He said that the proposal for upgradation of schools was pushed by then MLAs for their areas.
“The recommendations for upgradation of these schools were given by the concerned MLAs,” the official said.
Notably, the Directorates of School Education (DSE) in Kashmir and Jammu regions were asked to start secondary classes in these schools and the order was implemented for the 2016 academic session.
The erstwhile RMSA scheme was launched in March 2009 to enhance access to secondary education and to improve its quality.
Under the scheme, the middle schools were upgraded to high schools by providing additional classrooms, laboratories, libraries, art and crafts rooms, toilet blocks, and drinking water facilities.
“However, in J&K upgradation of school was approved without fulfilling the parameters,” the official said.
Another official said that the government provided teaching staff to some schools while others were left out by the department.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh acknowledged that there were some “hanging schools” which had no posts and infrastructure as well.
“These are upgraded schools on papers only but we are working on it. We are planning to enhance the ranks of teachers who have done their post-graduation or have a higher degree. They will be posted at these schools,” he said.