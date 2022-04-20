Status of NH-444 Kulgam Bypass reviewed

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review progress made in utility shifting of Power Transmission, telecommunication, WSS pipes, cables, besides evaluation of structures, trees coming in the alignment of NH-444 Kulgam Bypass.
During the meeting, the chair war apprised about the number of structures that are coming under the alignment of NH-444 in Kulgam.
Authorities from PHE and PDD informed the chair that the Shifting costs of utilities of the department have been evaluated.
Authorities from Horticulture were instructed by the Deputy Commissioner to ensure completion of assessment of trees and to evaluate the amount of compensation within days.
The DC also stressed upon all the concerned to ensure completion of all the pending evaluation process before 24th April so work on NH-444 will be started soon.
The issue of Brazulu Bridge was also discussed during the meeting and it was informed that a new Bridge will be constructed under NH-444 on priority basis.
The meeting was attended by ADC, Executive Engineers from, PDD, Jal Shakti, Irrigation, Tehsildar Kulgam and other officers.