Status of NH-444 Kulgam Bypass reviewed

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review progress made in utility shifting of Power Transmission, telecommunication, WSS pipes, cables, besides evaluation of structures, trees coming in the alignment of NH-444 Kulgam Bypass.

During the meeting, the chair war apprised about the number of structures that are coming under the alignment of NH-444 in Kulgam.

Authorities from PHE and PDD informed the chair that the Shifting costs of utilities of the department have been evaluated.