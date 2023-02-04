Status quo order would not come in way in case any action is required: HC

“The construction of School building admittedly has been raised on Khacharai land, as is also evident from the record on the file,” a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said, observing that the relief sought in the plea filed by the school management, amongst others, has been against School Education Department to issue NOC etc.

The court said that a bench of this Court vide order dated 05.12.2022 directed parties to maintain status quo.

“It is made clear here that the order of status quo dated 05.12.2022 would be insofar as respondent School Education is concerned,” the court said, adding, “However, such status quo order would not come in the way of the authorities in case any action is required to be taken with regard to the construction raised on Khacharai/State land and they are at liberty to proceed.”