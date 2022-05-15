Staying away from elections not going to help : Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Stating that non-participation in previous elections have proved very baneful, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that staying away from polls is not going to help.

According to a press note, he was addressing a public gathering

in Surankote. “Non- participation in the previous elections proved very baneful for the region. Staying away from elections is also not going to help us either. We cannot expect to have problems resolved by sitting. Even today concerted efforts are underway to divide us. In rest of the country, wedges are being drawn on communal lines, but in Jammu and Kashmir, divisions are being crafted on regional and ethic lines. In the upcoming elections, we have to keep such forces at bay, who are determined to thrive on the local fault lines,” Omar said.