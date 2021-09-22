Sticky bombs destroyed through controlled explosion in Poonch

Mendhar: Four sticky bombs were destroyed through a controlled explosion that was carried out by a bomb disposal squad in an abandoned area on Wednesday.

The four sticky bombs had been recovered two months ago from a man who was arrested in the area along with other arms and ammunition.

On Wednesday, a bomb disposal squad of Police along with Army and Police teams took these sticky bombs to an abandoned place at Beri Rakh in Mendhar and carried out a controlled explosion and destroyed all the four bombs.