Stolen property worth lakhs recovered from gang of thieves in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir police busted a gang of thieves and seized stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, police said.

A police spokesperson, while giving details, said that following some incidents of burglary and theft of vehicles in Kunzar area of Baramulla district, a team of cops led by a senior police official started the investigation.

He said during the course of investigation the police team with the help of technical and Human Resource personnel reached out to one of the suspects. He identified the suspect as Abdul Majeed Lone, resident of Checkthan Chanpora Tangmarg.

“The suspect was evading arrest,” said a police spokesperson. “After receiving information about the movement of the suspected burglar in Gulabdari village, the police team raided the area and arrested him,” he said.