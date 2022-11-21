Stolen property worth lakhs recovered from gang of thieves in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir police busted a gang of thieves and seized stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, police said.
A police spokesperson, while giving details, said that following some incidents of burglary and theft of vehicles in Kunzar area of Baramulla district, a team of cops led by a senior police official started the investigation.
He said during the course of investigation the police team with the help of technical and Human Resource personnel reached out to one of the suspects. He identified the suspect as Abdul Majeed Lone, resident of Checkthan Chanpora Tangmarg.
“The suspect was evading arrest,” said a police spokesperson. “After receiving information about the movement of the suspected burglar in Gulabdari village, the police team raided the area and arrested him,” he said.
During the interrogation of the arrested person, the name of one more person surfaced who was identified as Basharat Ahmad Bhat, resident of Gund Hassi Bhat Srinagar.
“The duo accepted their involvement in thefts and burglary in the area,” said a police spokesperson.
While informing about their modus operandi in dealing with the stolen property, the spokesperson said that the arrested burglars in a bid to dispose of stolen property without being exposed had opened a workshop at Devar crossing in Mirgund area of Pattan where they disassembled the stolen vehicles into parts and broke the engines and removed equipments of vehicles by using cutters and then sold them as scrap and used other parts in the workshop.
“On their disclosure six burglary and theft cases of police station Kunzar have been solved in which stolen property like M-oil, spare parts and parts of stolen vehicles, copper utensils, bed sheets besides blankets worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered,” he said.