Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora have solved 2 burglary cases by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

Police Station Khrew received written complaints from Ishfaq Majeed Dar resident of Ladhoo Khrew and Ghulam Hassan Sheikh resident of Khrew stating therein that some unknown burglars have stolen golden ornaments from their residential houses located at Ladhoo and Khrew.

Accordingly, cases vide FIR Nos’. 67/2022 & 68/2022 under relevant sections of the law were registered in Police Station Khrew and an investigation was initiated.