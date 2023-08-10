Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from his possession.

Giving details, a press note said that on July 2, Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from Zahoor Ahmad Bazi of Mohalla Syed Kareem Baramulla stating that some unknown burglars barged into his mobile shop during night and have stolen mobile phones.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, with the help of technical and human resources, investigating team zeroed in on one suspect identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat resident of Mir Sahib Old Town Baramulla. During questioning, officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh were recovered from his possession. GKNS