Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property worth lakhs has also been recovered.
On 28 January Police Station Kunzer received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Zargar son of Mohd Akbar resident of Chichiloora Kunzer stating therein that during intervening night of 27-28 January some “unknown burglar/s broke open the lock of his mobile shop located in Main Market Kunzer and stole mobile phones and other accessories.”
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, with the help of technical and human resources, one suspect identified as Sahil Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Rehman Ganie resident of Ratnipora Payeen Watalpora Kunzar was called for questioning. After thorough questioning, officers learned about his involvement in the commission of crime.
On his disclosure, stolen mobile phones and other accessories worth lacs including 3 iphone11, 2 iPhoneXR, 1 iPhoneX, 1 iphone8plus, 2 iphone 8, 1 iphone SE2020, 1 Bluetooth, 1 Cable and 2 iPhone cable were recovered from his possession.