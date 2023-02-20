Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property worth lakhs has also been recovered.

On 28 January Police Station Kunzer received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Zargar son of Mohd Akbar resident of Chichiloora Kunzer stating therein that during intervening night of 27-28 January some “unknown burglar/s broke open the lock of his mobile shop located in Main Market Kunzer and stole mobile phones and other accessories.”

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation was initiated.