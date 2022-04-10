Story of a 'sabotaged' indoor stadium at GDC Baramulla

Unfortunately, the project hit a roadblock because of the external interference in the internal matters of the college due to which the mega project worth Rs 4 crores was withdrawn by the HED. A group of people, to oppose the construction of the indoor games hall, misled the district administration and the HED which prompted the government to wind up the project.

Few people sabotaged the establishment of the indoor sports facility citing that one indoor stadium already exists in the vicinity and a new indoor hall for the college was “not needed”.

But the fact is that the existing indoor stadium is not owned by the GDC Baramulla despite having been constructed on a patch of land in possession of GDC Baramulla and the students do not have direct access to it.

The fact is that the establishment of the indoor sports facility for the college was sabotaged only to keep the ground open for athletes of locality and other adjoining areas. While respecting the sentiments of the athletes we must acknowledge that it is not genuine to interfere in the internal matters and functioning of the GDC Baramulla.