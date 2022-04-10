Story of a 'sabotaged' indoor stadium at GDC Baramulla

The historic Prof. Showkat Ali Stadium in Khoja Bagh Baramulla always remains a one-stop destination for the administration, state sports council besides other departments (police and Army) to organize various sports or cultural events in the district.
Situated at the prime location alongside the Baramulla-Srinagar highway, this ground remains the center of attraction for people from different walks of life. The playfield belongs to the Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla as per the revenue records.
The playfield is commonly known as Degree College Ground but it is mostly used by the sports council and other departments for holding sports events. Also, at times the ground is used for parking places for vehicles in times of elections or counting of votes.
The playfield remains abuzz from dawn to dusk with people coming here for morning walk to get their jammed nerves relaxed besides youth and elderly people often visit here to spend their quality time during the morning and afternoon hours.
Recently the Higher Education Department (HED) had sanctioned an indoor games hall for GDC Baramulla which was supposed to come up on a patch of land of the ground, which belongs to the GDC Baramulla. The sports facility was approved in a bid to augment the sports facility for the college.
Unfortunately, the project hit a roadblock because of the external interference in the internal matters of the college due to which the mega project worth Rs 4 crores was withdrawn by the HED. A group of people, to oppose the construction of the indoor games hall, misled the district administration and the HED which prompted the government to wind up the project.
Few people sabotaged the establishment of the indoor sports facility citing that one indoor stadium already exists in the vicinity and a new indoor hall for the college was “not needed”.
But the fact is that the existing indoor stadium is not owned by the GDC Baramulla despite having been constructed on a patch of land in possession of GDC Baramulla and the students do not have direct access to it.
The fact is that the establishment of the indoor sports facility for the college was sabotaged only to keep the ground open for athletes of locality and other adjoining areas. While respecting the sentiments of the athletes we must acknowledge that it is not genuine to interfere in the internal matters and functioning of the GDC Baramulla.
We cannot deny the fact that the land (college ground) is owned by the GDC Baramulla not the Sports Council or any other organization or department which holds the event on the ground.
The ground has remained a first choice for morning walk and other sports tournaments (organized by Army, Police, and Sports council) but that does not mean that external forces will have supremacy and snatch the property rights of the GDC Boys Baramulla over the land. This land belongs to college and will remain so.
The academicians particularly those who have served or are serving in the college also believe that augmentation of space for sports facilities as addition to existing ones is a desirable and sane step.
More so when it is a co-educational institution, having separate facilities for girls and boys would be a good option. “This new indoor stadium if it was permitted to be constructed would need three to four years to be fully functional and by that time the number of users would have multiplied,” said renowned educationist, Prof. Tariq Ali Chalkoo.
He said the facility could have been offered to adjoining schools and colleges as well. “It is disheartening to note that the project has been opposed and finally abandoned by withdrawal of funds. Relocation of the facility was better than not having it at all,” he said.
Also, the college has a properly staffed and equipped Department of Physical Education headed by a Physical Director who is PhD in the area. This means the department could take care of the facility and catalyse wider participation in sports activities and athletics by youth.
“Channelisation of energy of youth positively could evade many undesirable involvements of young boys and girls besides making them employable and disciplined for a meaningful life ahead,” he said.
This is not the first time when GDC Baramulla has become victim of external forces (a group of few vested interests) sabotaging the development of the college.
Few people, who opposed augmentation of sports facilities for the college citing one indoor stadium already existed in the vicinity, should have raised questions over the collective failures of the successive regimes (district administrators, officials of sports council) in making indoor JHELUM Valley sports stadium functional.
The indoor stadium has been left in shambles and the indoor stadium constructed adjacent to the stadium was never used for the purpose it was built for. Ironically, nobody is bothered to speak about this failure.
Even the people who sabotage the augmentation of sports facilities for the college have never raised their voices for making Jhelum Valley indoor stadium functional for athletes. But yes, when it comes to GDC Baramulla, it appears that everybody tries to snatch its rights over its land (Degree College Ground) because it is easy for them.
GDC Baramulla being one of the oldest higher educational institutions of the Valley is an asset for the Baramulla town. It has more than 3000 students enrolled in it and was accredited 'A Grade College’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Not only this, the college has enough chances of getting a nod from UGC for being an autonomous institution. The UGC team is likely to visit the institution in near future and is likely to announce autonomous status to the college.
There are lots of hopes for the further development of the College as well. The Alumni association of the college- Varmul College Alumni Association, (VCAA) headed by Prof (Retd) Mohammad Ismail, former principal of the GDC Baramulla has also urged the government to avoid external interference in the expansion of the college.
It is further submitted that the construction work under reference will not affect cricket, hockey, football, volleyball or any other court existing in the college play field. In fact, the site under reference was misused by unwanted elements for disturbing the academic ambiance of the institution.
The alumni association of the college has been putting in sincere efforts to protect/safeguard the genuine interests of the college in different fields. And, the association is pained to learn that a few individuals are creating impediments in achieving national level goals.
The VCAA in its representation has submitted that the construction work may be facilitated by the district administration in larger interests of the students and youth in their alma mater and prevent any outside intervention in the college affairs.
“Any sort of outside intervention in the college affairs should be discouraged. Otherwise our society will lag behind as regards national goals for different academic and co-academic accomplishments,” the president VCAA said.
In view of this, the HED should reconsider its decision and allot the project back to the college so that the students will get a facility of an indoor games hall within the premises. External interference in the internal matters of the GDC Baramulla should be discouraged by one and all.
With regard to creating facilities for youth, it is important to keep the future in mind when the need for such facilities would have multiplied. It is therefore inevitable to be future-ready. Let good sense prevail.