Strategic Areas Act | It confirms Centre’s intentions: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that the allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the intention of the Centre to “convert Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison”.
“Allocating thousands of kanal of land to armed forces and that too in tourist areas confirms GOI’s intention to convert J&K into a military garrison. Under the 'state land' pretext, our land is up for grabs, and to add insult to injury, locals are being evicted from their homes,” Mehbooba tweeted.