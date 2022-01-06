Strategic Areas Act | NC denounces transfer of land

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Thursday denounced the allocation of 1034 kanal and 6 marlas land to the Army under ‘Strategic Areas Act’ in Gulmarg and 354 kanal in Sonamarg.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar as saying that their reservations about the ‘Strategic Areas Act’ were evidenced by this “reckless” land transfer. “We had contended that the act will be used arbitrarily to grab civilian, tourist, and other mineral resource-rich areas. The recent transfer order substantiates our detestation for the act,” he said.
Criticising the measure, Sagar said that the constitutional propriety demanded to halt any such decisions because such decisions were a consequence of August 5, 2019 decisions, which were “constitutionally suspect” and awaiting the due validation from the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.