Strategic conclave held at Fire and Fury Corps

Srinagar: A Strategic Conclave was held at Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday which was presided over by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and attended by senior military officials of Northern Command.

According to a press note, the conclave was held to analyse shifting geopolitical equations in the world in general and our neighborhood in particular.

“These call for constant monitoring and reviews as they open up unprecedented challenges and opportunities for India. From the military perspective, it requires brainstorming to come up with various options at strategic, operational and tactical levels,” the press note said.