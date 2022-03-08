Stray dogs attack 5-year-old girl

Baramulla: A five-year-old girl was critically injured after stray dogs attacked her in the Gund Ibrahim area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The injured minor girl has been identified as Ayman Zehra.

She was immediately shifted to the Trauma Hospital Pattan wherefrom she was referred to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Soon after the incident, massive protests broke out in the area.