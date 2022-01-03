Stray dogs kill 10 sheep in Ganderbal village

Ganderbal: Stray dogs killed 10 sheep in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The incident occurred at Ahangar Mohalla Ramwari Gund village of the district.
The owner of sheep Muhammad Yousuf Ahangar said that he was taking his flock to a nearby local stream when over a dozen dogs attacked the sheep.
Ahangar said that he ran for his life while dogs started biting the sheep.
“Five sheep died on the spot while five died later on,” he said. “The stray dogs have let loose a reign of terror in the village while the administration is in a deep slumber.
An official said that Ahangar would be compensated. KNT