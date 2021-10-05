Streets dug up 4 years ago for Anantnag STP left unattended

Anantnag: In the year 2018, the Urban Engineering and Environment Department (UEED) started work on a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project in Anantnag. The department dug up the roads and streets in Anantnag town to fix the sewage pipes.

The main roads were macadamised following public outcry. However, the majority of the interior lanes and by-lanes of the town have been left unattended.

These include those of Sarnal, Kadipora, Cheeni Chowk, Malakhnag, Janglatmandi, Sherpora, Achajipora, and Laizbal.

The streets are full of potholes, and in winters and rainy days, the pedestrians find it difficult to walk through.

“We were told that once the pipes are fixed, the lanes and by-lanes will be repaired immediately. It has been four years now, but we are still waiting,” said Shabir Ahmad Mir of Kadipora locality.