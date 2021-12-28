Strengthen grievance redressal system: Chief Secretary

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday called for strengthening the grievance redressal system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the functioning of the Information Department, the chief secretary asked the department to strengthen the grievances redress system in consultation with all the departments so that the response of the departments to the grievances was carried in the media on a real-time basis.
He advised the department to institute a system of obtaining feedback from its field functionaries about the various ongoing welfare programmes of the government so that the efficacy and implementation of these programmes could be improved.
Mehta emphasised the need to connect with the people in J&K through the provision of useful information about the welfare programmes of the government.
He asked the department to focus on improving both the quality of the content and its delivery for effective dissemination of the various public welfare programmes.
“There is a need to create content in such language and form as facilitates quick and easy communication of the public welfare programmes to the people,” the chief secretary said.
Terming fake or misleading news as a big challenge, he asked the department to institute a mechanism to rebut fake news on a real-time basis.
Mehta asked the department to urgently realign its focus and reorient its organisational structure to better deal with the rapidly-evolving media otherwise it might soon find itself behind the curve.
He advised the department to ensure that at least 10 content creators and resource personnel were available in the secretariat and an appropriate number of them were placed in all the districts offices in J&K.
“The department needs to focus on the people, and the tools required to enable people to benefit from the developmental agenda of the government,” the chief secretary said.
He lamented that despite several important initiatives, there had not been commensurate coverage in the media.