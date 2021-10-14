Strong NC a strong front against enemies of J&K identity: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said that the political parties cannot rely on their opinions in policy framing at any level in the party. He said that the top down modus operandi in policy framing had no place in NC and for that matter in any democratic setup.

The NC president said that strengthening of the bottom-up model holds the key towards making the party stronger to take on the challenges in the future. He said that as far as NC was concerned, it was set to fight a multi-front battle.

“On one front it has to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and job creation are addressed. On the other front it has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of peoples abridged rights. Our party has long been associated with the real political aspirations of the people. People are looking towards us to protect J&K’s cultural, social, political frontiers and cultural individuality as ever before. To achieve this goal, the party’s moves have to be marked by collectivism and better coordination at all levels,” Abdullah said.

He said that YNC was inseparable from the party’s parent body and that it had a prominent place in history as a springboard for the upcoming party leaders. Abdullah said that having young educated youth in the party would help in the continuation of the party as a vital force besides making its policies more attuned to the aspirations of the young population.

Impressing upon the youth leaders to start a door-to-door campaign to dispel the myths conjured by anti-Kashmir forces, he said, “YNC has a greater role to play to inform the people about the tricks that are being played on them day in and day out. People need to know why the phenomenon of mushrooming of political parties is not witnessed in Jammu and why it is only in Kashmir that every day a new party comes up.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.