Strong undercurrent in favour of party: BJP core group

Jammu: Core Group of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday maintained that there was “strong undercurrent in favour of the party in the public.”

It also called upon all party workers to be prepared for coming elections to the Assembly which would be held after delimitation and for which a promise was already made by the Prime Minister.

The meeting was chaired by Prabhari of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the party and attended by Ravinder Raina president of J&K BJP, Dr Jitender Singh MP and MOS PMO, Aashish Sood Sah Prabhari JK BJP and Ashok Koul general secretary (organisation).

Following the meeting, the party in an official statement maintained that the core group took stock of various developmental activities undertaken by the Union Territory administration and appreciated the “historical decision taken by LG Administration to fight corruption and terrorism to bring lasting peace and development in J&K.”

Jugal Kishore Sharma MP, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta both former Deputy Chief Ministers and speakers, Narinder Singh national secretary, Sat Sharma former president, Sunil Sharma, Dr Devender Manyal, Vibodh Gupta all general secretaries, Shakti Parihar, Sunil Sethi chief spokesperson and Darakshan Andrabi too were present in the meeting besides others.