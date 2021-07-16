Structures demolished, 12 marla land retrieved in Gulmarg

Baramulla: The officials of the Baramulla district administration along with Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) on Friday demolished some structures at Gulmarg which were being constructed illegally by the proprietor of a hut and retrieved 12 marlas of land from the illegal occupants.
The development came after the Baramulla district administration received several complaints that proprietor of ‘Khilan Hut’ was involved in constructing some structures in gross violation of the high court order. Followed the complaint, the deputy commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, deputed Additional Deputy commissioner Baramulla, Muhammad Ahsan, to the area to take on spot action against the violators.
“The hut owner was found to have constructed some illegal structure which were demolished by the demolition squad, Besides 12 Marla’s Government land too was retrieved from the venue,” said ADC Baramulla.
Meanwhile, the ADC also issued a warning notice to the proprietor of the Hut and reprimanded him as to why the construction is not demolished or why a legal action shall not be processed against him.
The ADC informed that the lease of the Hut has expired in 2019 and the proprietor was carrying out the construction work under the guise of renovation and repair.