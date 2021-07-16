Structures demolished, 12 marla land retrieved in Gulmarg

“The hut owner was found to have constructed some illegal structure which were demolished by the demolition squad, Besides 12 Marla’s Government land too was retrieved from the venue,” said ADC Baramulla.

Meanwhile, the ADC also issued a warning notice to the proprietor of the Hut and reprimanded him as to why the construction is not demolished or why a legal action shall not be processed against him.

The ADC informed that the lease of the Hut has expired in 2019 and the proprietor was carrying out the construction work under the guise of renovation and repair.