Student drowns in Baramulla

Baramulla: A class 10th girl student was drowned in a water reservoir after she slipped while waiting for bus in Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning. The body of the girl was later recovered from the reservoir.
An official said that incident happened when girl student was heading for her school and was waiting for the bus near the water reservoir.
Soon after the incident rescue teams started the operation and recovered the body of the girl from the reservoir.
The locals here alleged that although a part of the water reservoir had been fenced, yet a major portion of the reservoir which falls in the populated area has not been fenced .
“We once again request the Baramulla district administration to fence the left-out water reservoir as it has potential to cause such mishaps. Had their been complete fencing of the water reservoir, today’s incident of drowning could have been avoided,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Peerniya Gantmulla.