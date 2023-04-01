Student drowns in Baramulla

Baramulla: A class 10th girl student was drowned in a water reservoir after she slipped while waiting for bus in Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning. The body of the girl was later recovered from the reservoir.

An official said that incident happened when girl student was heading for her school and was waiting for the bus near the water reservoir.

Soon after the incident rescue teams started the operation and recovered the body of the girl from the reservoir.