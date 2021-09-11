Student found dead in Baramulla

Baramulla: A student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Darwa Chandoosa in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, Police said.

The deceased youth was identified as Javed Ahmad of Darwa Chandoosa.

According to locals, the body of the deceased was found by locals near Nallah Ningli Saturday morning.

Later, Police took the body for autopsy at a local hospital.

“We are investigating the case and after the autopsy report is received we can confirm the cause of the death,” Police said.