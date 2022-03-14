Students forced to study in open after landlord locks school gate

Ganderbal: Dozens of students were forced to take classes out in the open after a landowner locked the school gate in Rezan, Kangan area of Ganderbal on Monday.
Headmaster Government Middle School Rezan Nisar Ahmed said that the school was locked by the landowner when the students and staff reached there.
He said that due to the closure of the school building the students had to sit in the open during the day.
However, the landowner Abdul Rahim Bhat said that he locked the gate as the School Education Department had failed to fulfill its promise made to him 37 years ago that one of his family members would be provided a full-time “government job in place of his land for the school”.
He said that the land should be returned to him.
“I offered the land free of cost for the construction of the school in 1985 on the promise of a job in the Education Department to a family member,” Bhat said.
He said that he had been working on a “temporary” arrangement at the school for a meager “payment of Rs 275.”
Zonal Education Officer Hariganiwan Muhammad Maqbool told Greater Kashmir that he visited the school and requested the landowner to unlock the gate to enable students to continue their studies.
He said that the matter had been taken up with the higher authorities.