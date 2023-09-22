Students’ induction program concludes

Jammu: Two week students induction programme for B Tech first year students, 2023 batch, organized by the students induction program cell, GCET Jammu culminated today.

The programme was organised under the Patronage of Prof (Dr) Sameru Sharma, Principal, GCET Jammu.

On this occasion, Prof (Dr) Sameru Sharma appreciated students for their enthusiastic participation in the induction programme for their inclusive development of personality. She further stated that it was designed not only to guide students for various job prospects but also to explore their latest talent and creativity.

The closing address was given by Prof (Dr) Anita Brar, Coordinator for Student Induction program wherein she highlighted the real objective of the programme to make students inquisitive learner, socially conscious, ethically and morally upright individuals. She assured students that the knowledge and exposure they got during the two week induction programme will be beneficial for their overall career and personality development of life.