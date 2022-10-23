Students of Bla children's home captivate audience with glittering performances

Srinagar: A children's home in Baramulla Thursday became a centre of attraction for the audience as students performed on stage to captivate the attention and appreciation of the audience.

From recitation of Quranic verses to performance of students on different cultural items, the students at Dar-ul-Muzaffar Children’ home Baramulla exhibited their talent during the day-long Annual Day celebrations.

The Annual Day was organised by Peoples Education Trust (PET) Welfare Society- a Charitable Organization.

The event which was presided over by the Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani started with the recitation of Quranic verses followed by the student performance on different items including group dance, Qawali, speeches besides Kashmiri Rouf and Laddii Shah presented by a girl student.