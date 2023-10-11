Students protest arrest of physics lecturer booked under POCSO

Bandipora: A group of students from a government school in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding the release of a physics lecturer who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 12th standard girl student.

The students, mostly girls, gathered near Gulshan Chowk and shouted slogans such as ‘Free Sir’ and ‘We want justice’.

They also blocked the traffic for some time and claimed that the lecturer was “innocent”.

The protest came a day after a girl student from the same school complained to the Police at Bandipora Police Station against the physics lecturer of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Plan in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.