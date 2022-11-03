Students receive job offers from US

Ed Theory, a certified Non-Public Agency and recruitment company in California was seeking occupational therapists to be placed as health professionals in schools and pediatric hospital in California in the USA. Gopika Nath, a student who won the placement said the curriculum at the college was in tandem with the latest requirements of the industry. Guidance from the faculty was really very valuable, she said.

Ashmath Jahan, another student who got placed in the USA said their study at the institution also included exposure to practical nuances of the profession, curriculum and teaching process ensured they got a good hold on all nuances of Occupational Therapy.

Dr Lt Col A Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (MHS) at SRMIST said the profession of Occupational Therapy had gained a good deal of prominence and it is about helping the people get back to normal lives. The role of occupational therapists could not be undermined and training them was not an easy task, he said. It is a challenge and the work done in generating the professionals in the field of occupational therapy at the institution was commendable. They have provided all the required infrastructure, facilities at the institution with an objective of generating talented manpower in this segment. Work being done won great applause, he said.Getting a chance to work abroad is very good in terms of pay prospects and experience. Working abroad helps learn a lot of nuances regarding the profession, he said. Exposure obtained abroad could be also put to good use in the native lands.

Dr Ganapathy Sankar, Dean of SRM Medical College welcomed the gathering. Additional Registrar of SRMIST Dr T Mythili delivered a vote of thanks. Venkata Sashtry, Director of Career Centre at SRMIST, Director of Communications at SRMIST R Nandakumar were among others present.