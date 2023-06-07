Students, teachers risk their lives to attend school in Anantnag village

Anantnag: A government run middle school in Babdar village of Dooru is functioning from an old dilapidated building that is on the verge of collapse.
Established in 1981 as a primary school, it was upgraded to middle school in the year 2010. However, no new building was allotted for the same as it continued to operate in four rooms of a rented muddy structure.
"The building was declared unsafe by the education department itself long back but then nothing was done to shift the students to a safer place,” said Muhamad Ramzan, a local.
He said the stair is completely damaged and the school authorities, apprehending collapse of the building, have locked the classrooms of the upper storey.
“The 46 enrolled students continue to be crammed in two small rooms on the ground floor of this muddy structure,” Ramzan said.
Another villager Mushtaq Ahmed said the walls of the school have developed huge cracks and the building can collapse any moment.
Both students and nine teachers fear for their lives but have no choice but to attend classes,” Ahmed said. He said the situation turns grave during rainy weather and winds.
“We have been taking up the matter with authorities time and again but to no avail,” Ahmed said.
“Would the authorities allow their own children to study in such a condition,” he asked.
Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Dooru, Mulkh Raj also expressed dismay over the condition of the building.“
The safety audit of the school building has already been done and it has been declared unsafe. I wrote to the concerned Tehsildar about identifying the land for construction of a new building last year. But as of now there has been no response, ”ZEO said.
He said he also sought shifting of the school to some other rented building till the new one comes up. Chief Education Officer (CEO), Anantnag Kamal Kishore also acknowledged the building was unsafe. “ I am taking up the issue with higher authorities,” the CEO said.