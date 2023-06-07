Students, teachers risk their lives to attend school in Anantnag village

Anantnag: A government run middle school in Babdar village of Dooru is functioning from an old dilapidated building that is on the verge of collapse.

Established in 1981 as a primary school, it was upgraded to middle school in the year 2010. However, no new building was allotted for the same as it continued to operate in four rooms of a rented muddy structure.

"The building was declared unsafe by the education department itself long back but then nothing was done to shift the students to a safer place,” said Muhamad Ramzan, a local.

He said the stair is completely damaged and the school authorities, apprehending collapse of the building, have locked the classrooms of the upper storey.

“The 46 enrolled students continue to be crammed in two small rooms on the ground floor of this muddy structure,” Ramzan said.