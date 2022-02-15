Sub registrars appointed in Kulgam, Anantnag

Jammu: The government on Tuesday appointed two officers to exercise the powers of Sub Registrars under the Registration Act, 2018 in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
As per a notification issued by Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the appointments have been made by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Registration Act, 1908 (Act No. 16 of 1908), and in partial modification of S.O 06 dated January 7, 2021.
Tehsils Anantnaq, Mattan and Shangus will be under the jurisdiction of Sub Registrar Anantnag while tehsils Devsar, Frisal, Kulgam, Qaimoh, Pahloo and Yaripora will be under the jurisdiction of Sub Registrar Kulgam.
“This notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from February 7, 2022,” ordered Bidhuri.