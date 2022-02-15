Sub registrars appointed in Kulgam, Anantnag

Jammu: The government on Tuesday appointed two officers to exercise the powers of Sub Registrars under the Registration Act, 2018 in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

As per a notification issued by Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, the appointments have been made by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Registration Act, 1908 (Act No. 16 of 1908), and in partial modification of S.O 06 dated January 7, 2021.