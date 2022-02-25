Successive NC, PDP governments worked against J&K’s interests: PC

Vakil said that history was a testament to the fact that both NC and PDP allowed continuous hollowing of Article 370 during their regimes.

“Who is responsible for thousands of innocent killings in the last three decades? Who is responsible for slapping PSAs on our youth? In the last three decades, J&K has had either an NC or a PDP government. The two parties have taken turns in killing, maiming, jailing, and humiliating Kashmiris. Their public utterances when in power were shameful. Now they dare to project themselves as the victims whereas, in reality, they have all along been the ones creating victims out of Kashmiris,” he said.

Vakil said that the NC and PDP were eager to ally to grab power - their only goal.