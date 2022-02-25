Successive NC, PDP governments worked against J&K’s interests: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday rejected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti's assertion that only PDP and NC could take Jammu out of the current political and economic crisis and reminded her of the inglorious past alliances of these parties with the BJP.
A statement of PC issued here said that addressing a meeting of party workers at Srinagar, Vakil said that NC was the first party from J&K to ally with the BJP for making Omar Abdullah the junior foreign minister in the BJP government.
“They compromised the interests of the people of J&K for their interests. They even expelled Prof SaifuddinSoz for voting against the BJP,” he said.
Vakil said that the PDP’s role was pivotal in helping the BJP to strengthen its base in J&K and become part of the government for the first time in the history of J&K.
“The people of Kashmir will never forgive the PDP leadership for trampling the interests of the people of Kashmir to satiate their lust for power,” he said.
Vakil said that history was a testament to the fact that both NC and PDP allowed continuous hollowing of Article 370 during their regimes.
“Who is responsible for thousands of innocent killings in the last three decades? Who is responsible for slapping PSAs on our youth? In the last three decades, J&K has had either an NC or a PDP government. The two parties have taken turns in killing, maiming, jailing, and humiliating Kashmiris. Their public utterances when in power were shameful. Now they dare to project themselves as the victims whereas, in reality, they have all along been the ones creating victims out of Kashmiris,” he said.
Vakil said that the NC and PDP were eager to ally to grab power - their only goal.
“Mehbooba Mufti’s statements make it clear that her only goal is to achieve power by allying with anybody to secure their interests. They can no longer mislead the people of J&K. There is a strong desire among the people for a change of leadership and vision in J&K. The people are putting a lot of faith in the leadership and vision of the PC to emerge as the strongest voice for the people of Kashmir,” he said.