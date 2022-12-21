Sumerbugh residents decry delay in construction of footbridge

Srinagar: Residents of Sumerbugh and its adjoining areas here have decried delay in construction of footbridge over Jhelum at Pantha Chowk.

A delegation from the area said the foundation of the foot bridge was laid in 2017 at Pantha Chowk by then Minister for Public Works.

“Despite the passage of nearly five years, the project is yet to be completed under NABARD. In the absence of a bridge, we have to cross river in boats which is risky for kids, women and aged persons,” they said.

“We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter and expedite work to complete the project,” they added.