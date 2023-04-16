Summary revision of photo electoral rolls | Special camps organised
Pulwama: In view of the Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2023, special camps were today organised at all the polling stations of the Pulwama district.
On the occasion, forms for inclusions, deletions, correction and Aadhar linkage were collected from left out and eligible voters.
These camps were attended by a good number of citizens, apart from left out/ eligible voters and prospective voters.
Besides, on this occasion SVEEP awareness programmes in connection with SSR 2023 were organised in schools, colleges, ITIs, Industrial Estates, polling stations, Municipal Council/ Municipal committees, Gram sabhas etc.
All Electoral Registration officers, Assistant Electoral Registration officers visited these camps and addressed the gatherings there regarding enrolment and participation in the democratic process.
In order to disseminate the message regarding enrolment of new and left out voters, SVEEP vans with banners and audio messages were run through length and breadth of the district.