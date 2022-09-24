Support to Waqf Board from people is encouraging: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today toured Baramulla district and paid obeisance at the sufi shrine of Syed Murad Bukhari at Kreeri and shrine of Peer Janbaz Wali at Baramulla.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by ex-Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari and the Executive Magistrate of Waqf Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin.
Dr Andrabi interacted with Waqf Board staff and the prominent citizens at both the shrines and assured them of updating & developing the facilities at these shrines. She took stock of the facilities at these shrines.
Dr Andrabi later held a meeting with the Imams of the district at a special convention held at Baramulla in which a long interaction was held Imams praised Dr Andrabi for her reformative decisions aimed at making the organisation transparent and credible.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the majority population of J&K has welcomed the bold decisions of Waqf Board but a few beneficiaries of the illegal or corrupt practices are opposing the decisions.
“New Waqf Board has vowed to make this organisation a productive unit, a transparent and public welfare entity so that the donations of the people managed by the Board are utilized for bigger public good,” she said.
Dr Andrabi hailed the role of the religious preachers, scholars and intellectuals of their guidance and support in making Waqf a public-accountable organisation.
“We are taking big decisions to transform Waqf in J&K. The investigations of irregularities of the past are being investigated and soon we will come out with the reports on corruption and mismanagement,” said Dr Andrabi.
She assured all that no corruption and no irregularity of any kind will be tolerated.