Surankote flash flood | Protest dharna continues for 2ndconsecutive day

Rajouri: The protest dharna by flash flood victims, civil society members and elected representatives of Surankote demanding adequate compensation for flood losses and other administrative help continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday .

Fresh talks between administration and protesters started on Thursday evening to resolve the issue.

The protesters headed by DDC member Surankote, Shahnawaz Chowdhary started their indefinite dharna on Wednesday morning and remained on protest throughout the day and then resumed their dharna for second day on Thursday.