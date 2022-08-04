Surankote flash flood | Protest dharna continues for 2ndconsecutive day

Rajouri: The protest dharna by flash flood victims, civil society members and elected representatives of Surankote demanding adequate compensation for flood losses and other administrative help continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday .
Fresh talks between administration and protesters started on Thursday evening to resolve the issue.
The protesters headed by DDC member Surankote, Shahnawaz Chowdhary started their indefinite dharna on Wednesday morning and remained on protest throughout the day and then resumed their dharna for second day on Thursday.
The protesters are demanding declaring recent flood tragedy of Surankote as a disaster and providing immediate compensation to victims as per disaster response norms besides taking all possible measures to avert such tragedies in future.
This protest had further got intensified on Wednesday evening when Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet visited Surankote town.
The protesters accused him of ignoring the plight of masses and visiting the flood affected town after three days and holding indoor meeting with a few people ignoring people on dharna.
Meanwhile, a fresh round of talks that started between administration and protesters on Thursday evening is expected to resolve the issue.
"A team of administration headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch is holding talks with protesters and had assure them that all steps have been taken by administration to ensure adequate compensation for losses," the officials said.
They said that the talks are going on positive note and protest is expected to be called off.
However, dharna as well as talks between protesters and administration were going on when this report was being filed.