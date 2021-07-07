Surrender AAY, PHH ration cards in 15 days or face action: FCSCA to Govt employees, business class consumers

Srinagar: The Food Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department Wednesday directed all the government employees and the consumers having good economical conditions to surrender their Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) ration.

The notification in this regard has been issued by Director FCSCA Kashmir.

The notification states that the families, households or ration ticket holders whose financial position had improved since the implementation of National food Security Act (NFSA) had rendered them ineligible for receiving ration under the AAY and PHH categories.

“All such ration ticket holders are hereby advised to voluntarily surrender their ration tickets issued in their favour under AAY or PHH categories within 15 days,” the notification reads.