Suspect nabbed in Bhimber Gali

The suspect was nabbed while he was reportedly taking photographs of army locations and vehicles of media personnel at Bhimber Gali. Officials said, “The accused was taking photographs of army locations at Bhimber Gali and of media personnel covering an ongoing encounter. The suspect was detained from the spot and shifted to the local police station. He was later taken to Mendhar police station.”

“The teams of police, army and intelligence agencies are jointly questioning the suspect,” they added.