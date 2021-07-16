Suspicious bag found on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway creates panic

Mendhar: A suspicious bag found along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway near Tota Wali Gali created panic forcing the security forces to keep the highway traffic closed for around an hour and a half.

Officials said that on Friday morning, Army team found a suspicious bag lying along the highway after which the area was cordoned and traffic was stopped.

“Army’s bomb squad reached on the spot and the bag was frisked,” the officials said.

However, officials said nothing inadvertent was found in the bag and vehicular traffic was restored after a gap of an hour and a half.