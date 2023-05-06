SVAMITA meeting held at Anantnag

Anantnag: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, S M Ashraf Saturday chaired a meeting, here regarding the SVAMITVA scheme, a central scheme of the Ministry of Panchayat Raj.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the scheme was launched nationwide by the Prime Minister on National Panchayat Raj Day on April 24, 2021, and aims to establish clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas by mapping the land parcels using drone technology and providing record of rights to the village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards (property cards) to the property owners.

The scheme seeks to create accurate land records for rural planning, reduce property-related disputes, and bring financial stability to citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits, as well as creating survey infrastructure and GIS maps.