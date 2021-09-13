Swachh Bharat Abhiyan| CUK holds cleanliness drive

Ganderbal: In connection with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Department of Students Welfare, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised a cleanliness drive at Tulmulla campus here.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir inaugurated the drive which was attended by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmed, Director Campus, Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Rasool, Director DSW, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Heads and Coordinators of departments, faculty members, senior functionaries, research scholars and students of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, highlighted the significance and importance of cleanliness in the lives and asked the students, faculty and other staff to ensure proper hygiene at their respective place of working. He quoted different religious scriptures wherein cleanliness has been given utmost priority vis-a-vis the human behaviour and living is concerned.

Thereafter, all the participants removed the waste material from the campus compound.