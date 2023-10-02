SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAN | Sonamarg Dev Authority holds series of events

Sonamarg: Sonamarg Dev Authority held series of events under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The events were held on Gandhi Jayanti as a part of the country-wide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan under the theme Swachhata Pakwada-Swachhta Hi Seva, officials said.

The main event was held near main market Sonamarg where hundreds of stakeholders took part in the sanitation and cleanliness drive. Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) in association with various departments like Tourism, JKTDC, Forest, Police, stakeholders from trade, Tansport , hospitality and other sectors took active participation during the event.