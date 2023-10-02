SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAN | Sonamarg Dev Authority holds series of events

Sonamarg: Sonamarg Dev Authority held series of events under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
The events were held on Gandhi Jayanti as a part of the country-wide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan under the theme Swachhata Pakwada-Swachhta Hi Seva, officials said.
The main event was held near main market Sonamarg where hundreds of stakeholders took part in the sanitation and cleanliness drive. Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) in association with various departments like Tourism, JKTDC, Forest, Police, stakeholders from trade, Tansport , hospitality and other sectors took active participation during the event.
Various areas of the market, bylanes, transport stand and river front was focused and polythene , plastic, food wrappers and other solid waste was collected in huge quantities.
Besides a sanitation and a plantation drive was held in Youth hostel area of Sonamarg where conifers were planted and a sanitation drive was held in association with the forest department and other stakeholders.
Another event was held in the hotel area wherein the majority of hoteliers in association with SDA and tourism department conducted a sanitation drive across the hotel area and along the road side and green meadow.
A good number of tourists witnessed the events and appreciated the role of stakeholders to keep the tourist destination neat and clean. A huge quantity of solid waste was collected during the sanitation drive and the same was taken to the solid waste management plant Sarbal for further disposal.