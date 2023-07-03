Swachh Bharat Mission goes for a toss in Baramulla as garbage litters roads

Baramulla: The much-anticipated rural sanitation programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Baramulla district has encountered significant challenges as overflowing dustbins and scattered garbage persists across various areas, leaving locals frustrated and the environment at risk.

Initiated by the rural development department, the programme aimed to improve sanitation in rural areas by installing over 1500 dustbins in selected blocks of the district. However, due to the absence of an efficient waste disposal mechanism, these dustbins have remained overflowing for months, with garbage strewn all around.

In picturesque Drangbal village, an area on the outskirts of Baramulla town, the dustbins provided by the rural development department are overflowing, making life miserable for the residents. Similarly, in Delina village, garbage from the dustbins has become a daily inconvenience for the locals.

The problem extends beyond these areas and the issue of solid waste management has worsened significantly across the rural area.

Expressing their displeasure, residents questioned the rationale behind procuring dustbins when there was no mechanism in place for garbage collection. The Swachh Bharat mission had to collect a nominal amount from households, which is intended to be utilised for overall sanitation efforts in rural areas. However, most of the locals in the rural areas say that none of the Panchayat representatives collected any nominal amount from them which shows there is no such mechanism in place for the proper disposal of the waste.