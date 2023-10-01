SWACHHATA HI SEVA | ACS Home launches cleanliness, plantation drive at Central Jail

Srinagar: As part of “Swachhata Hi Seva”, a cleanliness and plantation drive was launched at Central Jail Srinagar by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) R K Goyal here today to amplify the message of the campaign and promote the theme of ‘Garbage free India’.

The staff including CISF, CRPF personnel and inmates actively participated in the drive.

On the occasion, Goyal highlighted the importance of Swachh Bharat Mission and exhorted upon the staff and inmates to participate in cleanliness activities for strengthening the sanitation journey of the country.

All the prisons of J&K have embarked upon the Swachh Bharat Mission and various activities like awareness programs, swachhta pledges, cleanliness and plantation drives are being conducted regularly in jails with focus on having cleaner and greener premises.