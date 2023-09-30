SWACHHATA HI SEVA | Div Com Kashmir for maintaining cleanliness

Srinagar: Stressing on maintaining cleanliness in and around our surroundings to live healthy and better lives, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Saturday launched cleanliness drive as a part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign within Div Com office complex, here.

Addressing the officers and officials, the Div Com highlighted the importance of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, emphasizing its significance in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental consciousness. Bidhuri termed the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign as the right moment for all of us to have a look at our surroundings especially offices and homes and free them of the old waste.

On the occasion, Div Com also administered the ‘Swachhata Pledge’, making a commitment to upholding cleanliness and environmental integrity.

During the drive, Div Com along with other Officers, officials and Safai Karamcharis of SMC collected waste within the office premises for its proper disposal.

Meanwhile, ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign is being celebrated from 15th September to 2nd October this year for undertaking shramdaan activities aiming to generate jan andolan through community participation; to provide impetus on implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission; to disseminate the importance of a sampoorna swachh village; to reinforce the concept of Sanitation as everyone’s business; and as a prelude for the Swachh Bharat Diwas (2nd October) with nationwide participation.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Jt. Financial Commissioner, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, CRPF Bn and Jt. Commissioner SMC besides other officers and officials of the Div Com Office and DC office participated in the cleanliness drive.