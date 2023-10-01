SWACHHATA HI SEVA | High Court organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar/Jammu: As a sequel to nationwide campaign “Swachhata Hi Seva”, a massive Swachhata Abhiyan was carried out in both the wings of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and all District Courts of both the UTs under the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh.

Judicial Officers, staff members, Security Personals, outsource workers and PLVs participated in the drives with full enthusiasm. They voluntarily cleaned the Court premises from within and outside by devoting one hour Shramdan.

At High Court wing Srinagar, the drive was led by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General while Sobha Ram Gandhi, Registrar Judicial, Jammu wing, supervised the campaign at Jammu.

Registrar General emphasized upon the role of all the officers and officials of High Court in spreading awareness about the need of hygienic and clean society in overall development of all the citizens of India. While appreciating the launching of such noble missions, he stressed upon the need of many more such programs in future to ensure comprehensive and overall development of the nation.

Different teams were formed in Jammu wing which were headed by Registry Officers and the campaign started from the main building Jammu wing. The teams while cleaning the premises converged at the main gate of the District Court complex, Jammu.

While talking to media persons, the heads of the teams emphasized the importance of cleanliness in day to day life and urged upon the visitors of Court complex to help the Registry and staff in maintaining cleanliness in and around the High Court complex.

On the occasion, all the participants took pledge to keep their surroundings neat and clean.