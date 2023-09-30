Swachhata Hi Sewa to be held at big scale in Kupwara today

Kupwara: In order to ensure smooth conduct of Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) special programme “Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” to be held on October 1, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of all concerned officers to review the preparations.

On the occasion, the DC impressed upon all the officers to ensure that the events held by them are more than a ceremonial exercise, to achieve the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission. She directed all the departments especially ICDS, RDD, Education and Health to be on the forefront in organising the events which are impactful on ground.