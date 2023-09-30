Swachhata Hi Sewa to be held at big scale in Kupwara today

Kupwara: In order to ensure smooth conduct of Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) special programme “Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” to be held on October 1, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of all concerned officers to review the preparations.
On the occasion, the DC impressed upon all the officers to ensure that the events held by them are more than a ceremonial exercise, to achieve the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission. She directed all the departments especially ICDS, RDD, Education and Health to be on the forefront in organising the events which are impactful on ground.
The DC also took a detailed review of the events planned in the district for conduct of Shramdaan for Swachhata event on 1st October.
Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats Kupwara, Mudassir Ahmad, Executive Officer MC Kupwara, Naveed Aijaz apprised the DC about all the activities carried out across the district in connection with the Swachhta Pakhwada.
The meeting was attended by, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; District Programme Officer, Hakeem Tanveer, Principals of Degree Colleges, CEO, DIO, BDOs and other concerned.
Later, the DC appealed to the general public for mass participation in the Shramdaan event to be held on 1st October.