SWACHHTA HI SEWA | 4000 locations in Ganderbal witness large-scale cleanliness drives

Ganderbal: In a remarkable display of community engagement and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and sustainability, massive cleanliness drives at over 4000 locations across the district Ganderbal were carried under Swachhta Pakhwada, themed “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” here today.

A Shramadaan of one hour was conducted with an aim to make a valuable contribution to the nation in terms of cleanliness of surroundings, fostering the values of community service and nation building.

During shramadaan of one hour, participants picked up the litter from roads, parks, offices, embankments of Sindh Nallah and other water bodies for disposing it off in an environment friendly manner.

All departments organised swachhata drives across offices, public places of high footfall such as bus stands, tourist spots- Sonamarg, Naranag and Manasbal lake, river fronts, drains and nallahs in both rural and urban areas.