SWACHHTA HI SEWA | 4000 locations in Ganderbal witness large-scale cleanliness drives

Ganderbal: In a remarkable display of community engagement and commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and sustainability, massive cleanliness drives at over 4000 locations across the district Ganderbal were carried under Swachhta Pakhwada, themed “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” here today.
A Shramadaan of one hour was conducted with an aim to make a valuable contribution to the nation in terms of cleanliness of surroundings, fostering the values of community service and nation building.
During shramadaan of one hour, participants picked up the litter from roads, parks, offices, embankments of Sindh Nallah and other water bodies for disposing it off in an environment friendly manner.
All departments organised swachhata drives across offices, public places of high footfall such as bus stands, tourist spots- Sonamarg, Naranag and Manasbal lake, river fronts, drains and nallahs in both rural and urban areas.
The mega sanitation drive was held in and around the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir which was also attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mehraj-u-Din Shah and other district officers and officials.
Meanwhile, Municipal Council Ganderbal conducted a cleanliness drive in the town area and the main function was organised at Qamaria Park which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, EO MC Ganderbal, Councilors and locals. Earlier, the DC administered Swachhta pledge to the participants in the lawns of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal and everyone pledged to devote himself for cleanliness and not indulge in littering the environment and making country neat and clean.
Civil Society Tehsil Gund, PRI members, Revenue department, RDD , Police also carried out a cleanliness drive in tehsil Gund. At Baltal base camp, BRO personnel of project Beacon also carried a cleanliness and sanitation drive on eve of Gandhi Jayanti.